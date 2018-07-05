Save up to 25% on Anker Roav car accessories from $19: C1 Pro Dash Cam $80, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Roav C1 Pro Dash Cam for $79.99 shipped when code CAMERA01 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for around $105, today’s deal saves you 25% and is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked this year. Rated 4/5 stars from just under 300 shoppers. Head below for more discounts and additional details.
Other notable Roav car accessory discounts:
- DashCam A1: $41 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code A1BDDEAL
- SmartCharge Bluetooth Receiver & Charger: $19 (Reg. $26)
- w/ code ANKERSDD
Roav’s premium dashboard camera engineered with an advanced sensor and premium lens. Superior imaging technology, built-in Wi-Fi, and a dedicated app ensure every drive is recorded in rich HD clarity. Film all the details of your journey in astonishing 2K resolution. Whether it’s beautiful scenery, the daily commute, or unexpected events, capture all the minutiae in crystal-clear video. Record more than just the car ahead of you. Comprised of 6 lens elements, Dash Cam’s wide-angle lens captures 4 lanes of traffic, giving you complete footage of road conditions.