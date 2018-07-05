Save up to 25% on Anker Roav car accessories from $19: C1 Pro Dash Cam $80, more

- Jul. 5th 2018 9:47 am ET

View Comments

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Roav C1 Pro Dash Cam for $79.99 shipped when code CAMERA01 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for around $105, today’s deal saves you 25% and is the second lowest offer we’ve tracked this year. Rated 4/5 stars from just under 300 shoppers. Head below for more discounts and additional details. 

Other notable Roav car accessory discounts:

Roav’s premium dashboard camera engineered with an advanced sensor and premium lens. Superior imaging technology, built-in Wi-Fi, and a dedicated app ensure every drive is recorded in rich HD clarity. Film all the details of your journey in astonishing 2K resolution. Whether it’s beautiful scenery, the daily commute, or unexpected events, capture all the minutiae in crystal-clear video. Record more than just the car ahead of you. Comprised of 6 lens elements, Dash Cam’s wide-angle lens captures 4 lanes of traffic, giving you complete footage of road conditions.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Anker

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go