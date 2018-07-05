Grab a 24-Pack of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers for $10 (up to 50% off)

- Jul. 5th 2018 3:09 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 24-Pack of Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Color Burst Permanent Markers (Assorted Colors) for $9.98. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is within cents of the Amazon all-time low on the best-selling permanent markers. For comparison, similar packs go for double at Office Depot and Staples. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers.

Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers:

  • Intensely bright limited edition colors.
  • Marker pens offer permanent, quick drying ink that is great for use on paper, plastic, wood and leather
  • Ultra-fine tip produces precise lines
  • AP Certified ink is water, smear and fade-resistant
  • 24 pack includes: 5 Color Burst and 19 classic color Sharpie permanent markers

