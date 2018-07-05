Carry your 15″ MacBook Pro in style w/ Timbuk2 Command Messenger Bag: $72 (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 5th 2018 8:35 pm ET

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag in Surplus color, medium size for $71.90 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this is within $2 of its all-time low in this color and size on Amazon and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a stylish and functional way to carry your MacBook around this summer, look no further. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag features:

  • A sophisticated, travel-friendly bag for organized travel, smart commutes, and more
  • External access zipper pocket on the side offers quick access to your power brick or cords
  • Note: some folks don’t like device sandwiches – so move your iPad to the padded pocket in the front when going through security
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Tricot-lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone
  • Laptop fit Dimensions : Width – 15 Inch, Height – 11.8 Inch, Depth – 1 Inch

