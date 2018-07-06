Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button

Using a stylus with your smart device, be it iPhone, iPad, Android, or even touch screen laptop, is one of the best ways to get accurate touch input. Apple has its official Apple Pencil for the iPad, and Google has its Pixel Pen for the Pixel Book, but if you don’t have either of those devices, then a standard stylus is your best bet.

Adonit announced its Snap 2 Fine Point Bluetooth Stylus today and it comes with a unique button that could be handy for users: a remote shutter. This will let you trigger the camera of your smartphone or tablet, giving you an easy way to capture a picture without physically touching your device.

With the Adonit Snap 2, you’ll be able to easily draw on your smart device without worry of fat-fingering the design, giving you more precision than previous. Adonit says that Snap 2 can draw with a 1.9mm PixelPoint precision tip, giving you the ability to design easily where your finger fails.

This stylus also packs a dedicated shutter button on it that can function in single shot mode or triple burst mode, making it super simple to capture the exact photo you’re wanting. The triple burst would be great for taking group selfies where you want to make sure that everyone has their eyes open and smiles are on point.

There is a microUSB cable included in the pack and is used to charge the stylus. 1-hour of charging time gives you around 12-hours of battery life when using the stylus, and there is an LED light that displays the active power level. The Snap 2 automatically turns off after 10 minutes to conserve battery and keep you from having to charge it so often.

Adonit designed the Snap 2 with a slim profile out of aluminum in a rectangular design. This makes it comfortable to hold and gives you a slim profile when storing the stylus. There is a magnet built into the Snap 2 as well, which gives you the ability to put the Snap 2 on the back of an iPad or iPhone without adhesive.

The Adonit Snap 2 is available starting today at Amazon for $34.99 shipped in three colors, Parakeet Blue, Peach Pop, and Space Gray.

If you’ve been looking for a way to trigger your camera remotely and be able to sign documents and draw on your smart device, this is a great option. And at only $35, it’s a fraction of the price Apple charges for its Pencil.