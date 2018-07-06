Allen Edmonds Summer Clearance has deals from $20: dress shoes, clothing, more

Allen Edmonds takes up to 50% off a selection of men’s shoes, apparel, and accessories during its Summer Clearance Event. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Maritime Boat Shoe for $150, which is $75 off the original rate. With three color options to choose from, these shoes will be a go-to for summer weather. Its polished leather is very stylish and this shoe’s slip-on style will get you out of the door in a breeze.

Our top picks for men include: