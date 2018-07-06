Chefman Single Serve Coffeemaker w/ BT speaker & USB charging: $20 (Reg. $55+)

- Jul. 6th 2018 8:17 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman BUZZ Single Serve Coffeemaker for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. It sells for $80 at Amazon and $55 at Staples. This is the lowest price we can find. It can brew single servings from K-cups/ground coffee and includes a USB charging port, Bluetooth speaker and the ability to take calls. Nearly 60% off Amazon reviewers left a 4+ star rating.

Chefman BUZZ Single Serve Coffeemaker:

Streamline your morning with this Chefman Buzz coffee maker. It brews a single serving of coffee quickly from either K-cups or grounds, and it includes a convenient permanent filter. This slim-profile Chefman Buzz coffee maker has a USB port for charging your device and a Bluetooth-enabled speaker for playing music or making phone calls.

