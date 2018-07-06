Keep cool this summer w/ Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

For today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Originally $450, a new one will run you $400 at Amazon and today’s offer is matching our previous refurb deal. It comes with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.
Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Pedestal Fan:
- Air Multiplier technology – Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project a high-velocity cooling airflow. No blades. No choppy air
- 35% quieter – Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM08 35% quieter than AM03
- Energy Efficient – Engineered to create powerful airflow using 15% less power than AM03
- Sleep timer – Fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours
- Remote control – Choose from 10 precise airflow settings, sleep timer, on/off and oscillation control. Curved and magnetized to store neatly on the machine
- Easy Tilt- Pivots on its own center of gravity