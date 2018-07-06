Keep cool this summer w/ Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

- Jul. 6th 2018 1:12 pm ET

View Comments

For today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Originally $450, a new one will run you $400 at Amazon and today’s offer is matching our previous refurb deal. It comes with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Pedestal Fan:

  • Air Multiplier technology – Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project a high-velocity cooling airflow. No blades. No choppy air
  • 35% quieter – Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM08 35% quieter than AM03
  • Energy Efficient – Engineered to create powerful airflow using 15% less power than AM03
  • Sleep timer – Fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours
  • Remote control – Choose from 10 precise airflow settings, sleep timer, on/off and oscillation control. Curved and magnetized to store neatly on the machine
  • Easy Tilt- Pivots on its own center of gravity

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard