Keep cool this summer w/ Dyson’s AM08 Pedestal Fan: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

For today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Bladeless Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate delivery fee will apply. Originally $450, a new one will run you $400 at Amazon and today’s offer is matching our previous refurb deal. It comes with a 6-month Dyson warranty and carries a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Dyson AM08 Air Multiplier Pedestal Fan: