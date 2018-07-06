Snag Garmin’s fenix 5 GPS-enabled Smartwatch for $365 shipped (Reg. $550)

Cabela’s is offering the Garmin fenix 5 GPS-enabled Smartwatch for $364.97 shipped when code FREESHIP is used at checkout. Regularly up to $550 at Amazon and direct, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. Garmin’s fenix 5 smartwatch has built-in GPS for navigating when no data is available, as well as tracking runs, hikes, and more without your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Garmin fenix 5 Smartwatch features:
- Three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- Built-in GPS/GLONASS capability finds your location with precision
- Elevate heart-rate technology built into the wristband
- QuickFit band lets you quickly and easily swap straps
- Real-time statistics for runners like pace, cadence and stride length