Green Deals: Stanley Electric Pressure Washer $139 (Reg. $175), more

- Jul. 6th 2018 1:37 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the Stanley Electric Pressure Washer with Spray Gun for $138.97 shipped. Also at Walmart. Originally $219, today’s deal is $37 less than Home Depot and the best offer out there. This model sports a 25-foot hose, multiple brass connectors, and includes a two-year warranty. Best of all, there’s no gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Blast a thick layer of activating soap on to cars, siding and anything else needing a deep cleaning. Just rinse clean after the foam does it’s work. One of the most powerful electric pressure washer with the Stanley name. Perfect tool for cleaning siding, decks, cement, Pavement, pools, outdoor furniture, cars, trucks, RVs, ATVs and more. Professional grade brass garden hose connector and 22mm connections.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Walmart STANLEY

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp