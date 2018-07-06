Bring home these highly-rated KEF Bookshelf Speakers for $249 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers a pair of KEF Q100 Bookshelf Speakers for $249 shipped. That’s good for an over $50 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With 5.25-inch drivers, these speakers are “engineered to produce an exceptionally accurate soundstage.” Rated 4.8/5 stars from just under 200 shoppers.
KEF Q100 Bookshelf Speakers features:
Create room-filling audio in any living space with these KEF bookshelf loudspeakers. Their 5.25-inch drivers and 1-inch tweeters deliver smooth midrange and dynamic bass, and their frequency response range of 49 Hz – 40kHz ensures accurate sound production. These KEF bookshelf loudspeakers can be paired with a subwoofer or center channel for immersive surround sound.