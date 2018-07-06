Bring home these highly-rated KEF Bookshelf Speakers for $249 (Reg. $300)

- Jul. 6th 2018 9:23 am ET

View Comments

Amazon offers a pair of KEF Q100 Bookshelf Speakers for $249 shipped. That’s good for an over $50 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With 5.25-inch drivers, these speakers are “engineered to produce an exceptionally accurate soundstage.” Rated 4.8/5 stars from just under 200 shoppers. 

KEF Q100 Bookshelf Speakers features:

Create room-filling audio in any living space with these KEF bookshelf loudspeakers. Their 5.25-inch drivers and 1-inch tweeters deliver smooth midrange and dynamic bass, and their frequency response range of 49 Hz – 40kHz ensures accurate sound production. These KEF bookshelf loudspeakers can be paired with a subwoofer or center channel for immersive surround sound.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

KEF

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go