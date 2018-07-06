End your week by scoring one of these LEGO sets at up to 30% off, from $13

- Jul. 6th 2018 2:46 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the City Coast Guard Head Quarters for $88.75 shipped. Normally selling for $120, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount and is the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. This nearly 800-piece set includes seven minifigures and a 16-inch long Coast Guard ship. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Notable LEGO discounts include:

Endless play right at your builder’s fingertips with the LEGO City Coast Guard Head Quarters set! Kids can play the hero in a fun water adventure with a helicopter, helipad, floating speedboat, and Coast Guard ship! If your explorer idolizes first responders, and wants to save the day, then this set is for them! Vehicles that actually float and a larger than life set create great ways that kids can role play independently or with their friends! It will make a great gift idea for the experi-enced builder who loves real-world toys with intricate details!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go