LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor packs two HDMI inputs for $291.50 (Reg. $350), more from $90

- Jul. 6th 2018 3:25 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon offers the LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD Monitor for $291.44 shipped. Also available at B&H and Newegg. That’s good for a nearly $60 discount from the going rate at Office Depot and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Includes dual HDMI ports alongside a single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 shoppers.

Other monitor deals:

LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

  • 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS monitor
  • Freesync.OS Compatibility-Windows 10
  • On-Screen control with screen Split 2.0
  • Game mode & Black stabilizer
  • HDMI 2.0 (x2) and DisplayPort

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go