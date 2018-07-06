LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor packs two HDMI inputs for $291.50 (Reg. $350), more from $90

Amazon offers the LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD Monitor for $291.44 shipped. Also available at B&H and Newegg. That’s good for a nearly $60 discount from the going rate at Office Depot and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Includes dual HDMI ports alongside a single DisplayPort input. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 400 shoppers.
Other monitor deals:
- Dell 27-inch 1440p Ultrathin: $329 (Reg. $400) | Adorama
- extra $50 off w/ rebate
- ASUS 23-inch 1080p Framless: $90 (Reg. $150) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCPWPU38
- MSI 23-inch 1080p: $180 (Reg. $250) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCPWPV42
LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:
- 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS monitor
- Freesync.OS Compatibility-Windows 10
- On-Screen control with screen Split 2.0
- Game mode & Black stabilizer
- HDMI 2.0 (x2) and DisplayPort