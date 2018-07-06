LG’s 55-inch 4K TV supports Google Assistant & Alexa: $599 + $100 GC ($900 value)

- Jul. 6th 2018 4:07 pm ET

$600
View Comments

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with $100 BuyDig Gift Card for $599 shipped when code DHB14 has been applied at checkout. That’s about $200 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon or B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $80 when considering the $100 gift card. Ports include: 4x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, and more. This TV runs webOS and packs support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making it a solid choice. Reviews are light, but LG TVs are well-rated.

LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV features:

  • HDR10 & HLG Support
  • Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity
  • Full Web Browser
  • 4 x HDMI / 2 x USB 2.0
  • Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Support
$600

Guides

Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

LG

LG
buydig

About the Author