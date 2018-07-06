Logitech’s G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is $48 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $85)

Newegg Flash offers the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in certified refurbished condition for $47.99 shipped. Originally closer to $85, Target charges around $75 in new condition for this keyboard now. Beating our last mention by $2, this is a great keyboard to use in any gaming desk setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Logitech G412 Gaming Keyboard features:

  • The Romer-Gmechanical switch is purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness and durability.
  • Romer-G is also purpose-designed for precise and clean lighting through the keycap. Keys are always visible and never distracting, especially during late night gaming sessions
  • Additional USB cable connects the USB pass-through port to its own input for 100% power throughout and data speed. Plug in a device to charge or plug in a mouse to charge your adversaries
  • FULL FUNCTION KEYS: Function (FN) keys let you control volume, play and pause, skip track, mute, toggle lighting, enter game mode, etc.
  • The brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case serves as the keyboard’s backbone. The result is a minimal design balanced with a full set of features

