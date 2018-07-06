Modern diaper bag backpack with 3 insulated bottle holders for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

- Jul. 6th 2018 9:47 am ET

View Comments

Lifecolor (96% positive feedback in 12 months) via Amazon offers its Waterproof Diaper Bag Backpack in Gray for $22.79 when promo code UJ9EKBQI is applied at checkout. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25+ receive free delivery. That’s $13 off the regular rate and an Amazon all-time low. With over 400 reviews, this diaper bag is rated 4.3/5 stars.

Lifecolor’s Diaper Bag Backpack features:

  • It can be used as a diaper bag for parents, or just a fashion backpack, a handbag everyday tote, really a perfect presentation as a gift,a diaper bag for parents, or just a fashion backpack, a handbag, a everyday tote, and also really a perfect presentation as a gift.
  • It includes 3 bottle holders in the front of the bag. Separated from other baby items. These 3 holders with insulation layer of tin foil can keep warm for about 2-4 hours.
  • Fish-mouth design top opening can offer you a large view. It’s convenient to put or take out things. The top zipper opening has metal support inside, not easy be out of shape.
  • Scientific partitions of pockets are clear at a glance when you put or take out things.
  • Two side pockets have different design: one has side opening and is for puting tissue, while the other one has no side opeing and is for puting foldable umbrella or bottle.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author