Score this Moto G6 Play 32GB Smartphone prepaid service bundle for $185 ($235 value)

Best Buy offers the Unlocked Moto G6 Play 32GB Android smartphone bundled with a Cricket Wireless $25 refill card and SIM card kit for $184.98 shipped. All you’ll need to do in order to lock in the savings is add all three items to your cart, where the $50 price drop will automatically be applied. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate and one of the first sales we’ve tracked on the smartphone. Today’s discount is $15 less than buying the phone outright. Reviews are still coming in, but Motorola makes some of our favorite Android smartphones on the market.

Stream high-definition mobile content with this unlocked Motorola Moto G6 Play smartphone. Its 5.7-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution provides brilliant viewing, and its 32GB of storage lets you store plenty of apps. This Motorola Moto G6 Play smartphone has 3GB of RAM and a quad-core processor for smooth operation on Android 8.0 Oreo.

This Cricket Wireless refill card will add the value to your prepaid account balance, which can be used to buy any Cricket Wireless service. Funds can be added at any time. You can use it to purchase add-ons not included in your plan, or towards your next month’s service payment.