Shuttle’s new mini computer can drive multiple displays and offers optional LTE support

If your curiosity has been peaked by small form-factor computers like Intel’s NUC or Raspberry Pi, Shuttle’s new mini computer may be the right fit for your needs. The DL10J supports 4K resolution and can even get LTE if you opt to buy the required accessory and pay for cell service.

With the name DL10J, Shuttle seems to follow the trend of many tech products with model numbers instead of easy-to-remember names. This is to be expected since the company has spent over 30 years making products like motherboards, fans, and XPCs that are not typically considered to be mainstream.

Shuttle’s new mini PC is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor that has built-in support for 4K codecs like HEVC/H.265 and VP9, making UHD video playback a breeze. The company touts official approval for the DL10J to run 24/7, making it a great fit for digital signage or similar set-and-forget tasks.

“It is ideal for use as an office desktop PC, as a fixed or mobile digital signage player or as a control PC in industry,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle.

With 4K codec support built-in, Shuttle packs in both HDMI and DisplayPort for your UHD needs. The mini PC even offers a VGA port, allowing you to plug in no matter what type of display you have nearby.

Shuttle seems to have packed enough ports into the DJ10 to keep most customers happy. In addition to all the ports for displays, it also packs inputs for headphone, microphone, two USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, SD card, Ethernet, and more.

The DL10J sports a passive thermal cooling system which allows for a fanless design. Meaning that if users opt to use an SSD for storage, not only will they benefit from reliability and performance, they will also enjoy a silent computing experience.

With support for up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 2.5-inch drives and an NVMe SSD, the DJ10J lets users configure and upgrade their mini PC as needed. Some may balk at the fact that they need to add these components themselves, but the ability to tailor this computer to fit their needs is what draws many folks in.

The DL10J is going for about $200 at Amazon, putting it in a good spot to compete with Intel’s NUC and similar mini PCs. If you are comfortable running Linux and do not need much performance, you may want to consider the latest Raspberry Pi that is priced around $40.