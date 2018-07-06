Grab a stainless steel Bella Pro Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at just $25 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or opt for in-store pickup to side step the delivery fee. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly as much as $50, this is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Amazon has it at around $45 or more. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Best Buy customers.

Extra wide slots

Allow you to toast a variety of breads and frozen snacks.

2-slice capacity

Lets you make plenty of toast for the family.

Cancel setting

Allows you to stop toasting at the touch of a button.

6 browning settings

Give you the power to cook your toast just the way you like it.

900 watts of power

For thorough toasting.

Antijam feature

Prevents food pieces from becoming stuck in the toaster.

Slide-out crumb tray

Offers quick and easy cleanup.