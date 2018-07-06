Grab a stainless steel Bella Pro Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at just $25 for today only

- Jul. 6th 2018 8:35 am ET

View Comments

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster for $24.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or opt for in-store pickup to side step the delivery fee. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay store. Regularly as much as $50, this is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Amazon has it at around $45 or more. Rated 4+ stars from over 150  Best Buy customers. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster:

Extra wide slots

Allow you to toast a variety of breads and frozen snacks.

2-slice capacity

Lets you make plenty of toast for the family.

Cancel setting

Allows you to stop toasting at the touch of a button.

6 browning settings

Give you the power to cook your toast just the way you like it.

900 watts of power

For thorough toasting.

Antijam feature

Prevents food pieces from becoming stuck in the toaster.

Slide-out crumb tray

Offers quick and easy cleanup.

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals BELLA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard