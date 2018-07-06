Summer kitchen gadgets under $15 to make your warm weather days even better

Summer days or nights spent in the kitchen are a must whether you’re at the beach, lake or just at your home. Food will inevitably play a major role in any summer day and that’s why today we are sharing our favorite kitchen gadgets that are under $15.

Make watermelon slicing quick work of your summer party prep with this unique melon slicer. The Vandue Cooporation Modern Melon Slicer features stainless steel blades that help to cut your melon into 12 even slices in 1 easy motion. Use it to slice watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew and more for delicious treats while being outdoors. Plus, it’s just $15.

Serve your favorite frozen treat with the Lekue Pop Mold for just $5. It even comes with a recipe book that includes lactose and gluten-free recipes. The molds are easy to fill and you can freeze fruit juice, ice cream and more. Plus, your kids will love to use them too. The pop molds come in a variety of options from pineapples, watermelon or cherry’s.

If your recipe calls for fresh citrus or you are wanting a sweet taste to any salad the Williams Sonoma Citrus Reamer with Funnel is the perfect option. This is also a great piece to add to your bar cart when a drink needs an added blast of citrus. It also features a built-in filter that separates out seeds from the juice. You can pick up the Citrus Funnel Streamer for just features a built-in filter that separates out seeds .

If you’re a fan of corn off the cob then you will love the Chef’n Cob Corn Stripper. All you have to do is simply insert a corncob and press downward and rotate to strip the kernels. It’s perfect if you need corn for a soup or salad or if you don’t like to eat it off of the cob. This handy gadget is just $8.

Prop up your pot lids with World Market’s Farm Animal Pot Lid Lifts. These cute animal lifts allow steam to escape and prevent messy overboils. The Farm Animal Pol Lid Lifts- 3 pack, features animal-shaped lifts that allow air circulation and fit nearly on any pot. These lid lifts will keep you stress-free and they’re priced at just $7.

Lastly, Williams Sonoma’s Avocado Slicer creates uniform pieces either long slices or square cubes that are perfect for topping salads, soups, or sides. Ergonomic soft grip handle ensures a firm hold that’s very easy to use too. It’s only $13 and is a perfect tool to wow your guests at dinner.

Which one of these gadgets is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.