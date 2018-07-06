VUDU $5 Weekend Sale: The Longest Yard, 2012, Speed Racer, Constantine, more

- Jul. 6th 2018 2:24 pm ET

VUDU is running its latest HDX Weekend Deals with a plethora of titles for just $5 each. Our favorite from this sale is The Longest Yard for $5, which is regularly $14 at Amazon for non-Prime members. Join Adam Sandler, Burt Reynolds, Chris Rock, and many others in making a prison football team and have a great time while doing it. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon. Checkout the entire sale here or head below for our top picks.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Our top $5 picks:

The Longest Yard:

The story of pro quarterback Paul Crewe (Sandler) and former college champion and coach Nate Scarboro (Reynolds) who are doing time in the same prison. Asked to put together a team of inmates to take on the guards, Crewe enlists the help of Scarboro to coach the inmates to victory in a football game fixed to turn out quite another way.

