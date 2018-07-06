Yi’s Compact Dash Cam sports a 1080p sensor for $26 shipped ($14 off)

Jul. 6th 2018 8:47 am ET

Yi Technology (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Compact 1080p Dash Cam for $25.99 shipped when code COUM4NCB has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, today’s price drop scores you a $14 discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the lowest that we’ve seen. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 3.9/5 stars from over 300 shoppers.

Yi Compact Dash Cam features:

  • Full HD Video Quality: Records bright images in 1080p at 30 frames per second using a 130° wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture, to deliver full HD images across three lanes
  • Superb Night Vision: Excellent night recording capabilities provide clarity and safety even at night; Operating temperature: 14F Degree – 140F Degree
  • Intuitive LCD Widescreen: The integrated 2.7” LCD screen provides a real-time preview without being obstructive, and the intuitive navigation is easy-to-use for drivers of all ages
  • Intelligent Design: Providing top and bottom ventilation for a longer product lifetime; Stealthy but sophisticated appearance makes it unnoticeably, suitable for any car

