Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped

Walmart offers Apple Watch Series 1 38mm bundled with your choice of an official second band for $159 shipped. Go to the 42mm size with the added accessory for $189. Regularly around $250-280 depending on size, today’s deal is $10 more than our previous mention but that didn’t include the extra band. Apple has confirmed that Series 1 will be supported when watchOS 5 arrives this fall, unlike the original model.
Apple Watch Series 1 features:
- Space Gray aluminum case
- S1P dual-core processor
- Ion-X strengthened glass
- Composite back
- Heart rate sensor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Splash-proof (water resistance rating IPX7)
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz)
- watchOS 4