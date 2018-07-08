Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped

- Jul. 8th 2018 8:01 am ET

View Comments

Walmart offers Apple Watch Series 1 38mm bundled with your choice of an official second band for $159 shipped. Go to the 42mm size with the added accessory for $189. Regularly around $250-280 depending on size, today’s deal is $10 more than our previous mention but that didn’t include the extra band. Apple has confirmed that Series 1 will be supported when watchOS 5 arrives this fall, unlike the original model.

Apple Watch Series 1 features:

  • Space Gray aluminum case
  • S1P dual-core processor
  • Ion-X strengthened glass
  • Composite back
  • Heart rate sensor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Splash-proof (water resistance rating IPX7)
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz)
  • watchOS 4

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp