Denon’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver has five HDMI ports, 4K support, more for $289 (33% off)

Newegg offers the Denon AVR-S730H 7.2-Channel AirPlay 4K Receiver with HEOS Technology for $289 shipped. That’s good for an over $140 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention. With five HDMI inputs, 4K image passthrough, HEOS multi-room audio support and more, Denon’s AirPlay receiver is a solid upgrade to your home theater. More than 150 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Denon 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver features: