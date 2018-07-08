Denon’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver has five HDMI ports, 4K support, more for $289 (33% off)

Newegg offers the Denon AVR-S730H 7.2-Channel AirPlay 4K Receiver with HEOS Technology for $289 shipped. That’s good for an over $140 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention. With five HDMI inputs, 4K image passthrough, HEOS multi-room audio support and more, Denon’s AirPlay receiver is a solid upgrade to your home theater. More than 150 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Denon 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- Powerful 7 Channel discrete amplifier. Featuring high current discrete power output devices on all channels, the avr-s730h delivers high power and is rated at a maximum of 165 watts per Channel.
- HEOS wireless multi-room music streaming, controlled by free HEOS app.
- Wide Array of music streaming services. The HEOS app puts multiple streaming services in the Palm of your hand, ready to play on your AVR or any devices on your HEOS network!