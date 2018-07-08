Save up to $150 on Google Smart Speaker two-packs: Home $158, Home Max $649

BuyDig offers a two-pack of Google Home Smart Speakers for $158. Applying code GETFAST at checkout locks in free two-day shipping. Typically selling for $129 a piece, today’s offer saves you around $100 and is the best offer available. For comparison, they’re currently on sale for $99 at Best Buy, still around $20 more per speaker than at BuyDig. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 10,000 shoppers. Still unconvinced? Check out our hands-on review.

We also spotted a two-pack of Google Home Max Speakers for $648 at BuyDig with free two-day shipping when applying the same code from above. Normally retailing for $399 at Best Buy, that saves you $150 and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. Compared to the one-day eBay sales, today’s offer saves you $16 on each of the Home Max. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our review.

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.