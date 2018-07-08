Pioneer’s In-Dash Receiver sports CarPlay & Android Auto support for $500 (30% off)

- Jul. 8th 2018 12:03 pm ET

Best Buy offers the Pioneer AVH-4201NEX 7-inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $499.99 shipped. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer is the lowest this year and comes within $30 of our previous mention. With a 7-inch touchscreen and support for CarPlay alongside Android Auto, this is a great upgrade to any compatible car. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 250 shoppers. Geek Squad installation is included free of charge as well.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Stay connected on the road with this Pioneer Flagship DVD receiver. The 7-inch touch screen connects with the included backup camera to keep you safe when reversing, and Bluetooth connectivity provides hands-free calling and music streaming from devices. This Pioneer Flagship DVD receiver lets you enjoy versatile choices from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Pandora, Sirius XM and HD radio.

