Add lightning-fast SSD storage to any computer w/ ADATA’s 480GB option $75 shipped

- Jul. 9th 2018 1:26 pm ET

$75
View Comments

ADATA via Newegg offers its SU650 480GB 2.5-inch internal solid state drive for $74.99 shipped. Currently $90 from ADATA at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. These SSDs are great for speeding up older computers or adding great storage to launch games faster. Reviews are slim here, but so far it has a 4.2/5 star rating and ADATA is well-liked overall.

Apple Smart Keyboard

ADATA SU650 SSD features:

  • 3D NAND Technology
  • Read/Write Speed Up to 520/450 MB/s
  • Dynamic SLC Caching for optimized performance
  • Budget-Friendly everyday SSD
  • Compatible with most PC with SATA 6Gb/s Interface
$75

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg ADATA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)