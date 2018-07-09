AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard hits all-time low at $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25+)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard for $13.04 Prime shipped. Originally $36, it’s been on a slow dive from $25 to it’s current all-time low price. This model features mechanical-feel keys, custom shortcuts, and RGB lighting. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
AmazonBasics Gaming Keyboard features:
- Mechanical-feel gaming keyboard; built-to-last keys—switch life of 10-million life cycles; Windows lock switch for Game/Desktop mode (disables Windows/Context Menu keys)
- Program custom macros to execute complex commands with AmazonBasics gaming software; includes 5 dedicated keys (G1 to G5) and 3 mode keys (M1 to M3) for up to 15 different macros
- Anti-ghosting keys allow you to press 19 keys at once to execute complex moves with precision; one-touch media controls for quick access to play, pause, mute, and skip song
- Customize keyboard lighting from a spectrum of 16.8 million colors