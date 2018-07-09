American Eagle updates your short collection w/ up to 50% off & prices starting at $20

- Jul. 9th 2018 4:09 pm ET

American Eagle currently is marking down all of its shorts from $20. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. Our top pick for men is the Ne(X)t Level Classic Khaki Shorts for $31, which is down from its original price of $45. These shorts come in 11 color options and are infused with stretch for comfort and mobility.

For women, our top pick is the Tomgirl Overall Shorts for $35. Overalls are a huge trend for summer and it features the perfect amount of distress. You can pair these overall shorts with t-shirts, sweaters and more for an abundance of different outfits. For comparison, these overalls were originally priced at $70.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

