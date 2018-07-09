American Eagle updates your short collection w/ up to 50% off & prices starting at $20

American Eagle currently is marking down all of its shorts from $20. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. Our top pick for men is the Ne(X)t Level Classic Khaki Shorts for $31, which is down from its original price of $45. These shorts come in 11 color options and are infused with stretch for comfort and mobility.
For women, our top pick is the Tomgirl Overall Shorts for $35. Overalls are a huge trend for summer and it features the perfect amount of distress. You can pair these overall shorts with t-shirts, sweaters and more for an abundance of different outfits. For comparison, these overalls were originally priced at $70.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ne(X)t Level Classic Khaki Shorts $31 (Orig. $45)
- Extreme Flex Classic Cargo Shorts $31 (Orig. $45)
- Classic Board Short $28 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Lightweight Fleece Shorts $24 (Orig. $40)
- Longer Length Flex Board Shorts $24 (Orig. $40)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ne(X)t Level Midi Short $31 (Orig. $45)
- Mom Short $35 (Orig. $50)
- Tomgirl Midi Short $28 (Orig. $40)
- Tomgirl Overall Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- Khaki Midi Short $20 (Orig. $40)