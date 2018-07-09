Today’s Anker Gold Box has a little of everything: High-speed Qi charger $13, USB-PD 5 port $25, more
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers its Prime members a variety of Smartphone accessories and more at all time low prices.
Some standouts:
- Replace your MacBook/Pro power supply with this 29W USB PD AC adapter that also has 4 more high speed USB-A ports: $24.74
- High-speed wireless Qi charging pad for iPhone 8/plus/X or Samsung/LG/more phones: $12.59
- Quickly power up devices in the car w/30W dual port USB adapter: $15.99
- Don’t forget cables! 10-ft. Powerline MFi Lightning cable (red): $12.59
- 3-pack USB-C cables: $10.98
- Two iPhone 8 charges in your pocket! Powercore 5000mAh “lipstick” form factor battery: $13.99
There’s a lot more here so check it out but hurry because some of these are in low supply.
Charges the new MacBook at 30W full speed-almost twice as fast as a standard USB-C charge-leaving you with more time for you. In four ports, Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies provide the fastest possible charge for any phone or tablet, up to 2.4A per port.* That means even if your device doesn’t have USB-C, you can still give it a high-speed charge. 1 USB-C port with Power Delivery and 4 standard USB ports with PowerIQ allow simultaneous multi-device charging at high speed. Surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe. Ports are embedded in an aluminum plate, giving PowerPort+ a premium look and feel.