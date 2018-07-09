Record your summer road trips w/ Aukey’s 1080p Dash Cams from $50 (up to $45 off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Six-Lane 1080p Dash Cam for $50.39 shipped when checking out with code JYRLPNEA. That’s good for a $20 savings from the regular going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the best we’ve tracked. We’re also seeing the higher end Aukey 1080p Dash Cam with 2.7-inch screen and rear camera for $125.97 shipped with code TYBFEAG6. Normally selling for $170, that’s good for the first price drop we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars from almost 190 shoppers.

Aukey Six-Lane 1080p Dash Cam features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road. Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view and maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Captures video (with optional in-car audio) and stills

Emergency Recording Mode, activated by built-in gravity sensor, automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten. Time-Lapse Recording creates a time-lapse video of your journey. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (available separately) to embed precise location & speed data for fascinating trip tracking on free third-party software and greater protection