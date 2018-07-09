BlackBerry’s KEYone 32GB unlocked smartphone drops to $400 (Reg. $500)

- Jul. 9th 2018 4:33 pm ET

$400
View Comments

Amazon offers the BlackBerry KEYone GSM Unlocked 32GB Android smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. The KEYone smartphone gives a unique experience with its physical keyboard that resembles BlackBerrys of times past. Over 65% of customers left a 4+ star rating, and you can check out our hands-on review for more information.

Apple Smart Keyboard

BlackBerry KEYone Smartphone features:

  • Smart keyboard with touch navigation, flick typing for faster predictive text, customizable shortcuts and embedded fingerprint sensor. Nano Sim
  • Anodized aluminum casing and textured soft touch grip with impact-resistant frame with stunning 4.5-inch touch screen display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
  • All day power with 3505Mah battery with quick charge 3.0, charging 50% in just 36 minutes; powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with faster LTE for Super-fast file sharing
  • 100% Android with latest Android nougat OS with access to over a million apps and services from Google play
  • 12MP (1.55Μm large pixel) rear Camera with great low light photos and industry leading Sony IMX378 sensor

$400

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Android

Android
Blackberry

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)