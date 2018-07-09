BlackBerry’s KEYone 32GB unlocked smartphone drops to $400 (Reg. $500)

Amazon offers the BlackBerry KEYone GSM Unlocked 32GB Android smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. The KEYone smartphone gives a unique experience with its physical keyboard that resembles BlackBerrys of times past. Over 65% of customers left a 4+ star rating, and you can check out our hands-on review for more information.
BlackBerry KEYone Smartphone features:
- Smart keyboard with touch navigation, flick typing for faster predictive text, customizable shortcuts and embedded fingerprint sensor. Nano Sim
- Anodized aluminum casing and textured soft touch grip with impact-resistant frame with stunning 4.5-inch touch screen display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- All day power with 3505Mah battery with quick charge 3.0, charging 50% in just 36 minutes; powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with faster LTE for Super-fast file sharing
- 100% Android with latest Android nougat OS with access to over a million apps and services from Google play
- 12MP (1.55Μm large pixel) rear Camera with great low light photos and industry leading Sony IMX378 sensor