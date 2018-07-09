First Alert Steel Key Cabinet hits Amazon low at $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the First Alert 3060F Steel Key Cabinet in black for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $17, this is the lowest Amazon has offered it for and the best we can find. This model goes for over $20 at Home Depot. It features a steel construction as well 28 key hooks and tags. Rated 4+ stars from 400 Amazon customers.

First Alert Steel Key Cabinet:

  • Durable powder-coated steel construction
  • Features 28 key rings with labeling tags to make organization easy
  • Standard key lock with 2 entry keys
  • Small knob handle for easy access
  • Includes mounting hardware for convenient wall installation
  • Steel construction with durable powder coat finish
  • 28 key hooks and tags

