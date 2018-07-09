First Alert Steel Key Cabinet hits Amazon low at $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the First Alert 3060F Steel Key Cabinet in black for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $17, this is the lowest Amazon has offered it for and the best we can find. This model goes for over $20 at Home Depot. It features a steel construction as well 28 key hooks and tags. Rated 4+ stars from 400 Amazon customers.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
First Alert Steel Key Cabinet:
- Durable powder-coated steel construction
- Features 28 key rings with labeling tags to make organization easy
- Standard key lock with 2 entry keys
- Small knob handle for easy access
- Includes mounting hardware for convenient wall installation
- Steel construction with durable powder coat finish
- 28 key hooks and tags