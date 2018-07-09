The unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone returns to $330 shipped

- Jul. 9th 2018 4:35 pm ET

B&H is once again offering the unlocked Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone in Quite Black for $329.99 shipped. Today’s offer returns the price to match our previous mention alongside this year’s all-time low for a new condition mode. Having originally retailed for $650, this is a great offer on a solid Android phone. Jump up to the 128GB Very Silver model for $379.99 shipped. You’ll save even more, thanks to B&H not charging sales tax at the time of purchase, unless you happen to live in New York or New Jersey. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a detailed look at features and performance in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 32GB Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • 12.3MP Rear Camera + 8MP Front
  • 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core CPU
  • 32GB Storage Capacity + 4GB RAM
  • 5″ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
  • FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

Android

Google

B&H

