Harman Kardon’s Alexa-enabled Allure Speaker falls to new low at $150 shipped ($100 off)

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:51 am ET

Amazon offers the Harman Kardon Allure Alexa-enabled Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct from Harman Kardon. That’s good for a 40% discount, saves you $50 compared to the sale price at B&H and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. This speaker sports music playback over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Alexa support and a 10-hour battery life. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage

Harman Kardon Allure features:

  • Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
  • Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Wireless Streaming
  • Up to 20W Audio Power Output
  • 2x 1.75″ Full-Range Drivers
  • Works with Alexa
  • Up to 10-Hour Battery Life

Harman Kardon Allure is a voice-activated speaker powered by Amazon Alexa voice service in a beautifully crafted design. Thanks to the built-in 4-microphone array, far-field voice recognition enables Allure to hear you from across the room. Dual-band Wi-Fi connects to Alexa voice service, just Ask and Alexa can answer questions, play music, place an order, control your smart home, and more. Its 360-degree sound fills up the room while the bass that you love thunders out from the built-in subwoofer.

