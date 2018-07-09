Harman Kardon’s Alexa-enabled Allure Speaker falls to new low at $150 shipped ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Harman Kardon Allure Alexa-enabled Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Also available direct from Harman Kardon. That’s good for a 40% discount, saves you $50 compared to the sale price at B&H and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. This speaker sports music playback over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Alexa support and a 10-hour battery life. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Harman Kardon Allure features:

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Wireless Streaming

Up to 20W Audio Power Output

2x 1.75″ Full-Range Drivers

Works with Alexa

Up to 10-Hour Battery Life