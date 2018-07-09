This RGB gaming headset works w/ PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC for $17 Prime shipped

Hoocity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Kotion RGB Gaming Headset for Xbox, PS4, Switch, and PC at $16.99 Prime shipped when code CI2FEUQQ is used at checkout. Regularly around $25, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, this is a great option for budget setups that can work with every major system out there. Over 65% of customers left a 4+ star review.
Kotion RGB Gaming Headset features:
- The USB jack is necessary for powering the RGB LED lights
- Two audio connectors for audio and microphone are standard inputs for PC and Laptop
- The gaming headphones work on PS4 and Xbox one need 3.5mm audio adapter.
- The 50MM magnetic neodymium drivers offer high accuracy, and pin-point sound precision, acoustic positioning enhances the sensitivity of the speaker unit, bringing you vivid sound field to pick out footsteps easier
- The built-in controller, located on the left ear-cup, allows for volume control as well as a microphone on/off
- The over-ear design combined with the leather pads ensures maximum comfort, enjoy using this gaming headset for hours on end, its light-weight and comfort makes it a truly immersive audio experience