Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn’s new stunning collection: bedding, dinnerware, baby & more

Pottery Barn has recently teamed up with renowned bridal and fashion designer Monique Lhuillier for a stunning collection for your home. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your kids’ room or looking to add new dinnerware to your collection, this collaboration has it all. Inspired by her beautiful dresses, all of the details in this collection are delicate and romantic with prices ranging from $8 to $1,999. Keep scrolling to find our top picks.

“Throughout the design process we drew inspiration from Monique’s gowns, finding the perfect balance of femininity and modernity as we translated her use of color, prints, and texture for the home,” said Monica Bhargava, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Design for Pottery Barn.

If you’re throwing a summer garden party, then these items will really wow your guests. The Meadow Set of 4 Salad Plates is elegant and brings a welcoming touch of nature to your table. Featuring a beautiful botanical design, that was hand painted. These plates are both microwave and dishwasher safe and are currently marked down to $24.

Also, the Gabrielle Etched Champagne Glasses are a must-have for just $48. The etched design gives them a vintage appeal and you can pick up the glasses in two different styles, either a flute or coupe. Even better, they are dishwasher safe to make cleanup a breeze.

Needing to revamp your bedroom for summer? The Garden Rose Duvet Cover & Shams are absolutely stunning. They feature a sateen weave that gives the fabric a luxurious sheen while providing softness. The pink color is bright and cheery for summer and she paired this duvet cover with the Coralie Sheet Set that adds a perfect touch of elegance to this bedding. Inspired by her bridal background, these sheets have a lace and scalloped trim that’s ultra fashionable.

Bring a touch of magic into your baby’s nursery, bedroom or playroom with this new collection. From handcrafted tulle canopies to tufted furniture and more Monique has created a very dreamy escape for your children.

One of our favorites is the Monique Lhuillier Ethereal Baby Bedding Set with bow ribbons and embroidered tulle bed skirts. Designed with 100 cotton sheets and a hand-stitched quilt, it was made to look luxurious. Plus, all of the items can be monogrammed to personalize each piece.

Lastly, upgrade your diaper bag with the Monique Lhuillier Zipped Tote. A well-organized diaper bag that combines fashion with functionality. It comes in either a rose gold color or gray and it even has a changing pad with it. This bag is lined with a water-proof interior and has an abundance of pockets to hold all of your essentials. Even better, it’s currently marked down to $199 and usually runs for $249.

Which one of these items is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.