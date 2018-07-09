Put your Xbox One S vertical w/ PowerA’s Console Stand at $3.50 Prime shipped

- Jul. 9th 2018 3:24 pm ET

$3.50
View Comments

Amazon offers the PowerA Xbox One S Stand for $3.49 Prime shipped. Non-Amazon Prime members can receive free delivery on orders of $25+. Regularly up to $10, this stand sells for around $8 right now and is currently at its all-time low. If you have an Xbox One S but want to save some horizontal space on your entertainment center, this is a great way to do it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

PowerA Xbox One S Stand features:

  • Officially licensed by Microsoft
  • Safely positions the Xbox One S vertically
  • Locks onto the console for extra security

Let’s be honest, it’s pretty scary placing a gaming console vertically. The chance of someone or something accidentally knocking it over is enough to terrify anyone. Especially when that gaming console is your brand new Xbox One S. Have no fear! The officially licensed Console Stand for Xbox One S allows you to safely position your Xbox One S vertically without having the anxiety of it being knocked over. Designed to lock onto the console, it adds a stable base to the Xbox One S for extra security. Get that extra room in your gaming area and proudly display that new console in all its glory. .

$3.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)