Put your Xbox One S vertical w/ PowerA’s Console Stand at $3.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the PowerA Xbox One S Stand for $3.49 Prime shipped. Non-Amazon Prime members can receive free delivery on orders of $25+. Regularly up to $10, this stand sells for around $8 right now and is currently at its all-time low. If you have an Xbox One S but want to save some horizontal space on your entertainment center, this is a great way to do it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

PowerA Xbox One S Stand features:

Officially licensed by Microsoft

Safely positions the Xbox One S vertically

Locks onto the console for extra security