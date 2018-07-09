Target’s July Beauty Box is here for $7 shipped: Nivea, Treseme, Clean & Clear, more

- Jul. 9th 2018 10:38 am ET

View Comments

Target’s July Beauty Box is live with seven top brand items for just $7. Even better, all boxes receive free delivery. This beauty box will help you get summer ready with face masks, body wash, a hair treatment, whitening strips and more. Plus, you can find top brands including Clean & Clear, Tresemme, Nivea and more. If you have a summer vacation planned, this is a great way to try out sample size products.

Target’s July Beauty Box includes:

  • Clean & Clear Jelly Sheet Mask Cooling hydrogel sheet mask is designed to adhere to skin’s contours to help lock in essential nourishing ingredients for a replenished, refreshed glow.
  • Up&Up 3 Day Whitening Kit Vibrant whitening strips are scientifically designed to remove years of tough stains for a visibly whiter, brighter smile
  • SheaMoisture African Black Soap & Charcoal Body Scrub African black soap blended with bamboo charcoal helps draw out dirt from skin, while organic raw shea butter moisturizes and soothes.
  • Tresemme Repair & Protect 7 Mask Specially formulated with biotin to deeply penetrate hair fiber from within and strengthen breakage and split ends so locks look and feel luscious.
  • HASK Coconut Dry Shampoo Ultra-fine rice starch acts quickly to soak up oil, sweat and odor so next-day hair looks and feels fresh, bouncy and full of volume.
  • Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub Organic sea kelp and lemon peel gently exfoliate skin, while French green clay and Madonna lily draw out impurities to boost and brighten.
  • NIVEA Foaming Silk Mousse Body Delightfully rich mousse gently cleanses skin with light moisturization for a silky-smooth feel during and after a shower or bath.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.

About the Author