Target’s July Beauty Box is here for $7 shipped: Nivea, Treseme, Clean & Clear, more

Target’s July Beauty Box is live with seven top brand items for just $7. Even better, all boxes receive free delivery. This beauty box will help you get summer ready with face masks, body wash, a hair treatment, whitening strips and more. Plus, you can find top brands including Clean & Clear, Tresemme, Nivea and more. If you have a summer vacation planned, this is a great way to try out sample size products.
Target’s July Beauty Box includes:
- Clean & Clear Jelly Sheet Mask Cooling hydrogel sheet mask is designed to adhere to skin’s contours to help lock in essential nourishing ingredients for a replenished, refreshed glow.
- Up&Up 3 Day Whitening Kit Vibrant whitening strips are scientifically designed to remove years of tough stains for a visibly whiter, brighter smile
- SheaMoisture African Black Soap & Charcoal Body Scrub African black soap blended with bamboo charcoal helps draw out dirt from skin, while organic raw shea butter moisturizes and soothes.
- Tresemme Repair & Protect 7 Mask Specially formulated with biotin to deeply penetrate hair fiber from within and strengthen breakage and split ends so locks look and feel luscious.
- HASK Coconut Dry Shampoo Ultra-fine rice starch acts quickly to soak up oil, sweat and odor so next-day hair looks and feels fresh, bouncy and full of volume.
- Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub Organic sea kelp and lemon peel gently exfoliate skin, while French green clay and Madonna lily draw out impurities to boost and brighten.
- NIVEA Foaming Silk Mousse Body Delightfully rich mousse gently cleanses skin with light moisturization for a silky-smooth feel during and after a shower or bath.