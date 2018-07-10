GoPro HERO6 4K Action Camera hits $329 shipped w/ promo code (Reg. $400)

6Ave Electronics via Rakuten offers the GoPro HERO6 4K Action Camera for $328.80 shipped when promo code 6AV64 is applied during checkout. Regularly $400 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 20% off and $15 less than our previous mention. HERO6 features full 4K capabilities at 60fps, waterproofing to 33-feet and a built-in touchscreen display. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
GoPro HERO6 features:
- HERO6 Black automatically sends your footage to your phone where the app turns it into a QuikStory-an awesome edited video.
- With 4K60 and 1080p240 video,HERO6 Black delivers 2x the performance compared to HERO5 Black. With an all-new GP1 chip optimized for GoPro capture, HERO6 Black delivers vastly improved image quality.
- With our most advanced video stabilization yet, HERO6 Black captures super smooth footage, whether it’s handheld or mounted to your gear. HERO6 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing.