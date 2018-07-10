Monoprice’s MP i3 3D Printer gets a nearly 50% price cut to $117 shipped

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront offers its MP i3 3D Printer for $116.99 shippedwhen checking out with code PRIMOTECH. Having been just marked down to $130, that saves you $113 off the regular going rate, beats our previous mention by $33 and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This 3D printer is an affordable way to dive into the hobby and begin designing and creating your own projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Monoprice MP i3 3D Printer features:
- Ready to Print out of the box
- Compact design – 150 x 150 x 115mm Build Volume – Create More!
- E3D Style Hotend
- Easy to Maintain for PLA Filament
- Compatible with CURA, host by Repitator, Simplify 3D
- 110-250V (Auto Switch) 50/60 Hz
- Maximum Printable Area: 120 x 135 x 100 mm
- 30-day money back guarantee, 1 year repair warranty
eBay takes 10% off all tech sitewide w/ this coupon code https://t.co/NWhxVr7jTM by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/UdESZXrBdk
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) July 10, 2018