Monoprice’s MP i3 3D Printer gets a nearly 50% price cut to $117 shipped

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront offers its MP i3 3D Printer for $116.99 shippedwhen checking out with code PRIMOTECH. Having been just marked down to $130, that saves you $113 off the regular going rate, beats our previous mention by $33 and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This 3D printer is an affordable way to dive into the hobby and begin designing and creating your own projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Monoprice MP i3 3D Printer features:

Ready to Print out of the box

Compact design – 150 x 150 x 115mm Build Volume – Create More!

E3D Style Hotend

Easy to Maintain for PLA Filament

Compatible with CURA, host by Repitator, Simplify 3D

110-250V (Auto Switch) 50/60 Hz

Maximum Printable Area: 120 x 135 x 100 mm

30-day money back guarantee, 1 year repair warranty