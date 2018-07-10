Neato’s Botvac D80 Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $349 (Reg. $450)

Amazon offers the Neato Botvac D80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $348.95 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Walmartand is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buyhas it on sale for $3 more and this is the second lowest offer we’ve seen all-time. Rated 4.3/5 starsfrom over 200 shoppers.

Neato D80 Robotic Vacuum features: