Neato’s Botvac D80 Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $349 (Reg. $450)

- Jul. 10th 2018 10:40 am ET

Amazon offers the Neato Botvac D80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $348.95 shipped. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at Walmartand is a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buyhas it on sale for $3 more and this is the second lowest offer we’ve seen all-time. Rated 4.3/5 starsfrom over 200 shoppers.

Neato D80 Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Patented Neato technology – the laser smart mapping and navigation system scans and maps the room, plans, and methodically cleans instead of bumping around.
  • D-Shape design with CornerClever technology gets close to walls and into corners offering maximum hair pickup. Picks up more pet hair than other bots;Charger Voltage : 110V, 220V
  • SpinFlow Power Clean technology combines potent suction and precision brushes to leave floors immaculately clean. Includes easy-to-swap combo & blade brushes offering maximum cleaning. Precise edge cleaning side brush makes sure not a speck of dust is left behind.

