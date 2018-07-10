Grab Samsung’s latest Qi Wireless Charger for $40 (Reg. up to $70), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the Samsung Qi-Certified 9W Wireless Faster Charger (2018 edition) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at Best Buy and only sale for $50 at B&H, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model blends sleek design with fast charging speeds up to 9W. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Samsung Qi Wireless Charger features:
- Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging
- Up to 9W of Wireless Charging Power
- Two Charging Coils for Stable Connection
- Built-In Fan Cools While Fast Charging
- Multi-Colored LED Indicator
- Works with Galaxy S8, iPhone X, & More
