Best Buy takes $150 off latest 2018 MacBook Pro models for students

Yesterday, Apple surprised by announcing a refreshed MacBook Pro lineup. Now Best Buy is offering its own surprise. Students, or those with access to a .edu email address, can take $150 off the latest MacBook Pros. Simply head over to this landing page and sign-up for the offers, and you’ll receive a coupon code in your email inbox within hours. This brings the entry-level 13-inch Touch Bar model to $1,649.99 shipped. Various other configurations are also available here. Learn more about student discounts at Best Buy here.

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more. With eighth-generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro reaches new heights in compute performance. The 15‑inch model now features a 6‑core Intel Core i9 processor that works up to 70 percent faster than the previous generation, enabling up to 4.8GHz Turbo Boost speeds. And a quad‑core processor on the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now makes it up to twice as fast as the previous generation.