Patagonia, Mammut & more from just $43 during Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale

Gear up for cold weather during Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale with up to 40% off Patagonia, Mammut, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery.

Layer up for fall and winter with the Patagonia Touch Puff Insulated Shirt for $100, which is $90 off the original rate. This insulated shirt is breathable and lightweight for outdoor adventures. It can be easily layered with vests, jackets, and more. Even better, it features a very-on trend quilted design.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: