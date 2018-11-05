Blu-rays from $9: Independence Day: Resurgence, A Quiet Place, Early Man, Assassin’s Creed, more

Amazon offers Independence Day Resurgence on Blu-ray for $9.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $25 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and the best available. In this sequel to a fan-favorite movie (at least a favorite by me) with Will Smith, you’ll follow Smith’s character’s son as he follows in his father’s footsteps to help the team save the world yet again. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Keep reading for more Blu-ray deals.
Nomad Base Station
Other Blu-rays on sale:
- A Quiet Place: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Early Man: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- The Martian: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- X-men Apocalypse: $10 (Reg. $25) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Sherlock Gnomes: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- The Wolverine Unleashed: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon, Best Buy
- Extended Edition
- Paddington 2: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
Independence Day Resurgence:
Independence Day was just the beginning. We always knew they were coming back. After that film redefined the event movie genre, the next epic chapter in the Independence Day universe delivers global spectacle on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens’ advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.