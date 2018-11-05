Google’s recently-released Home Hub drops to new low of $119 shipped (Reg. $150)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $119.20 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You must be signed into your free Rakuten account to apply this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. In addition to having Google Assistant, the Home Hub lets you view things like your calendar, reminders, and more. If you can hold out a bit longer, we’ve mentioned in our Black Friday guides that Google’s Home Hub will be on sale for $99 at quite a few retailers, allowing you to save even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to our review to learn more about this device.

If you find yourself using Amazon quite a bit, consider an Echo device instead. The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Dot is only $30, but you would be giving up the display offered in the Google Home Hub.

Google Home Hub features:

Google Assistant Built-In

Voice-Activated 7″ WSVGA Touchscreen

Dual Far-Field Microphones

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

2″ Full-Range Speaker

2x 2″ Passive Bass Radiators

Ambient EQ

Control Compatible Smart Home Devices

Mic Mute Button for Added Privacy