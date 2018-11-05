Google’s recently-released Home Hub drops to new low of $119 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Nov. 5th 2018 5:07 pm ET

0

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $119.20 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You must be signed into your free Rakuten account to apply this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. In addition to having Google Assistant, the Home Hub lets you view things like your calendar, reminders, and more. If you can hold out a bit longer, we’ve mentioned in our Black Friday guides that Google’s Home Hub will be on sale for $99 at quite a few retailers, allowing you to save even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to our review to learn more about this device.

If you find yourself using Amazon quite a bit, consider an Echo device instead. The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Dot is only $30, but you would be giving up the display offered in the Google Home Hub.

Google Home Hub features:

  • Google Assistant Built-In
  • Voice-Activated 7″ WSVGA Touchscreen
  • Dual Far-Field Microphones
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
  • 2″ Full-Range Speaker
  • 2x 2″ Passive Bass Radiators
  • Ambient EQ
  • Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
  • Mic Mute Button for Added Privacy

Guides

Google

Google
Rakuten

Rakuten

About the Author