Google’s recently-released Home Hub drops to new low of $119 shipped (Reg. $150)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $119.20 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You must be signed into your free Rakuten account to apply this code. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. In addition to having Google Assistant, the Home Hub lets you view things like your calendar, reminders, and more. If you can hold out a bit longer, we’ve mentioned in our Black Friday guides that Google’s Home Hub will be on sale for $99 at quite a few retailers, allowing you to save even more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to our review to learn more about this device.
If you find yourself using Amazon quite a bit, consider an Echo device instead. The 2nd generation Amazon Echo Dot is only $30, but you would be giving up the display offered in the Google Home Hub.
Google Home Hub features:
- Google Assistant Built-In
- Voice-Activated 7″ WSVGA Touchscreen
- Dual Far-Field Microphones
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
- 2″ Full-Range Speaker
- 2x 2″ Passive Bass Radiators
- Ambient EQ
- Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
- Mic Mute Button for Added Privacy
Get a 4-pack of Tile Trackers for FREE w/ your purchase of Echo Dot: $50 shipped ($120 value) https://t.co/4s42mIU0MF by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/lg8A8inEnG
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 5, 2018