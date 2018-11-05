Bring two of Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plugs to your smart home for $31 shipped (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 5th 2018 1:47 pm ET

Monoprice offers the a two pack of its Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug and Repeater with dual 2.4A USB Ports for $31 shipped when code ZWP2 has been applied at checkout. Add two to your cart first. Normally selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a nearly 40% discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen. Compared to our last mention, that saves you $11. This Z-Wave Plus smart plug features a built-in repeater, works with SmartThings and Wink, and has two USB charging ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to use to expand your smart home with a Z-Wave motion sensor. Alternatively, consider a Z-Wave door and window sensor instead. Either way, both are great ways to automate your smart plugs, light bulbs, and more

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug features:

This Smart Plug is compatible with SmartThings™, Vera™, Wink®, Vivint™, Homeseer™, and Zipato® Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems. As part of your Z-Wave® system, you can use the Smart Plug to turn lamps and small appliances on and off, either at scheduled times or in response to a triggered event.

The Smart Plug features a Z-Wave controlled AC plug, as well as two USB charging ports, with 1 amp and 2.4 amps of charging power. The USB ports are on only when the AC outlet is on, so you can use Z-Wave control to turn USB-powered devices on or off.

