Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more

We now have our hands on the Old Navy Black Friday ad. This year, the Gap-owned retailer is providing a series of significant online and in-store discounts in the days leading up to the big day itself. And, as we detailed in our preview guide, Old Navy cardholders will be reaping many of the most appealing benefits. Head after the jump for all the details.

Old Navy Black Friday Warm Up

Starting November 15, Old Navy’s retail and online storefronts will be taking 40% off all purchases along with 50% off jeans, sleep, outerwear, tees, and sweaters. Those promotions will run through November 20.

If you’re an Old Navy or Gap-affiliated cardholder, you can instead score 50% off your order from November 15 to 18.

Old Navy Black Friday Sale

The following week, for its official Black Friday Sale, Old Navy will be taking 50% off all purchases, with thousands of styles from as low as $5. This sale will run online and in-store from Wednesday, November 21 through Black Friday on November 23.

As for a Black Friday-exclusive deal, Old Navy retail stores will be selling its Cozy Socks for $1. They regularly sell for around $5. There is an altruistic element to this, however: for every pair of socks sold, Old Navy will donate $1 to the Boys & Girls Club of America, up to $1 million.

Old Navy Cyber Weekend

The discounts don’t stop on Black Friday for Old Navy. On November 24 and 25, Old Navy’s digital storefront will be taking 40% off everything plus 50% off all outerwear, sweaters, and jeans.

On Cyber Monday itself, all online orders will receive 50% off and include a FREE pair of Cozy Socks. This promotion will be valid on November 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, on the day before Cyber Monday, Old Navy or Gap-affiliated cardholders can avail of 50% off everything at OldNavy.com before anyone else. Plus, they’ll receive free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

Old Navy Black Friday Ad

