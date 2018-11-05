New Otterbox Defender case for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro works with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil

Today, Otterbox has revealed its Defender case for the new iPad Pro models. For those looking for some heavy-duty protection for the latest bezel-light iPads, the new Defender case may be the perfect choice.

In line with the rest of the Defender Series, the latest versions for the 2018 iPad Pro include a hard shell interior, soft rubber exterior, and a built-in screen protector.

Impressively, Otterbox still made sure to leave access open for storing and charging the new Apple Pencil even with all that protection.

The Defender case for iPad Pro also come with a stand that doubles as even more screen protection.

Highlights:

Drop protection that’s designed and tested to deliver ultimate iPad defense

Port covers block dust, dirt and debris from getting into jacks and ports

Multi-layer protection from the inner shell, outer slipcover, built-in screen protector and shield stand

Versatile device stand provides added touchscreen protection and converts into a stand for comfortable typing and hands-free viewing

Shield stand stores and protects your Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

Access for Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) charging and pairing

Backed by OtterBox limited lifetime warranty

The Otterbox Defender Case is priced at $90 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $130 for the 12.9-inch model.

Availability hasn’t been shared yet, but Otterbox has an email sign up to get an alert as soon as they’re ready to order.

For a look at all the options, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best cases for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.