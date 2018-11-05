Keep your house clean this fall w/ the Roomba 650 or 655 robotic vacuum: $180 (Refurb, Orig. $375)

Groupon offers the iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. The Roomba 650 goes for $375 in new condition from iRobot and $240 refurbished from third-party retailers at Amazon. iRobot’s Roomba is one of the biggest names when it comes to robotic vacuums, and this is a fantastic time to pick one up. You’ll get a 90-day warranty and only pay a fraction of the price of new. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly cleanup, the ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum for $130 shipped is a great option. You’re losing the iRobot name, but ILIFE is well-rated at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum features: