Keep your house clean this fall w/ the Roomba 650 or 655 robotic vacuum: $180 (Refurb, Orig. $375)

- Nov. 5th 2018 2:07 pm ET

Groupon offers the iRobot Roomba 650 or 655 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. The Roomba 650 goes for $375 in new condition from iRobot and $240 refurbished from third-party retailers at Amazon. iRobot’s Roomba is one of the biggest names when it comes to robotic vacuums, and this is a fantastic time to pick one up. You’ll get a 90-day warranty and only pay a fraction of the price of new. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly cleanup, the ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum for $130 shipped is a great option. You’re losing the iRobot name, but ILIFE is well-rated at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum features:

  • iAdapt Navigation uses a full suite of sensors to navigate and adapt to your changing home
  • 3-Stage Cleaning System agitates, brushes and suctions floors
  • Conveniently schedule up to 7x per week, or just press CLEAN on the robot
  • Automatically docks and recharges. At just 3.6 inch tall, Roomba has been specifically designed to fit under most furniture and kickboards so dirt has no place to hide
  • Automatically adjusts to all floor types – carpet, tile, hardwood, laminate & more
iRobot

